Mason Paul Briese
Mason Paul Briese, age 18, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 at home, following a lifelong medical journey.
Mason was born September 26, 2001 in Joliet, to Brian P. and Kristin M. (McCabe) Briese, and attended Hufford Junior High and Joliet Central High School where he benefited greatly from the resources and staff of the Special Education Departments.
Despite his limitations, Mason loved bowling, taking nature walks, visiting the zoo, and watching trains. He was an avid Chicago Blackhawks and hockey fan. Headphones were a standard part of his everyday wardrobe, and he loved everything technology and gaming. He also enjoyed Disney and Pixar movies.
An inspiration to his family and caregivers, he defied the odds and was always happy despite the almost insurmountable obstacles he faced. He gave his parents strength and made caring for him a joy. He fought so hard his entire life yet never complained. His persistence, stubbornness, delightful laugh and beautiful smile will not be forgotten. Mason always felt loved, and his family loved each other fully even as they took life one day at a time, sometimes hour by hour.
Surviving are his loving parents, Brian and Kristin Briese of Joliet; his adoring big sister, Chloe Briese; his grandmother, Barbara McCabe of Joliet; and his aunts and uncles, Margie Moll, Mark (Josette Longton) McCabe, Paul McCabe, Terry (Gina) Briese, Jean (Gerald) Scott, and Barb (Chris) Clark. Mason was also loved by his many cousins, extended family, and aunts, Jennie Wickum and Holly Prentice McCabe; and his uncle, Jeff Moll.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. James P. McCabe, and Terrence and Beverly Briese, Sr.
The family would like to express their profound gratitude to the many people and organizations who did so much to care for Mason during his lifetime, especially Advocate Hope Hospital, Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, DaVita Childrens Dialysis, Joliet Area Community Hospice Palliative Team, Dr. Paul Aschinberg, and the many other physicians and caregivers who took such good care of Mason. Last but not least, Mason's parents wish to acknowledge the unselfish gift of his Aunt Margie, whose donation of her kidney allowed Mason to bring happiness to his family for a much longer time.
A reception to celebrate Mason's life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Bird Haven Greenhouse and Conservatory at Pilcher Park Nature Center, 225 Gougar Road, Joliet, IL 60432.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to a memorial fund for the benefit of his family and the health care providers and charities that have helped them would be appreciated. Online memorials may be made at https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/mason-briese-memorial-fund/4145/
Mason's arrangements have been entrusted to the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call (815)741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 31, 2019