Mathew A. Kunce
Mathew A. Kunce

Age 64, late of Lockport passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. Born in San Angelo, Texas, raised in Illinois and a resident of Lockport since the early 1980's.

Preceded in death by his beloved father, Matthew Kunce.

Survived by his two loving sons, Ryne (Elysse) and Steven (Breann) Kunce; two adored grandchildren, Vivian and Finn Kunce; his mother, Arlene (nee Hack) Kunce; a sister, Pamela (Randy) Kruse; three brothers, Tom (Lynn), Paul and Carl (Laura) Kunce; former spouse and dear friend, Kim Marisa Kunce.

Per Mathew's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when social distancing is not required.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.oneilfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the care and direction of O?Neil Funeral Home, Lockport, IL.



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
