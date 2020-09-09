Mathew A. Kunce
Age 64, late of Lockport passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. Born in San Angelo, Texas, raised in Illinois and a resident of Lockport since the early 1980's.
Preceded in death by his beloved father, Matthew Kunce.
Survived by his two loving sons, Ryne (Elysse) and Steven (Breann) Kunce; two adored grandchildren, Vivian and Finn Kunce; his mother, Arlene (nee Hack) Kunce; a sister, Pamela (Randy) Kruse; three brothers, Tom (Lynn), Paul and Carl (Laura) Kunce; former spouse and dear friend, Kim Marisa Kunce.
Per Mathew's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when social distancing is not required.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of O?Neil Funeral Home, Lockport, IL.