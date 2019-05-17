The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
MATTHEW A. BRYANT

MATTHEW A. BRYANT Obituary
Matthew Alan Bryant

Matthew Alan Bryant, age 25, of Yorkville, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born in Hoffman Estates on February 9, 1994, he was the son of Gregory and Tammy (nee Muller) Bryant. A member of Plainfield South High School, Class of 2012, Matthew was employed as a material handler at D S Smith in Bolingbrook. He was an artist and enjoyed photography, anime and Dragon Ball Z.

Matthew is survived by his loving parents; sister, Rachel Bryant; grandmothers, Joann Muller and Pauline Lockhart; and niece, Lily Bryant. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive.

Visitation for Matthew Alan Bryant will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Cremation rites will follow the visitation. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 17, 2019
