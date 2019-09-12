|
|
Matthew A. Frederick
Matthew A. Frederick, age 36, passed away from a heart attack on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Matthew is survived by his father, Milford H. Frederick; his brother Joseph Frederick; a nephew Michael Frederick; his Aunt, Paula Jones; his Uncle. Robert Veno; his great-Aunt, Pat Frederick and his loving cat, Juliet.
Matthew was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret J. Frederick (2018).
Matthew was born August 17, 1983 in Joliet, IL. He graduated from Westwood College where he became a Licensed Electrician. He was an electrician for HRSS. Matthew also worked as an Auto recovery agent. Matthew had a passion for working on his car and was always available in lending a helping hand to his family and friends.
Matthews family would like to extend a sincere Thank you to the ER staff at St. Joes Medical Center in Joliet, IL.
Visitation will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. As it was Matthew's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to make a donation on the Go Fund Me account they have set up.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 12, 2019