The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Frederick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew A. Frederick


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew A. Frederick Obituary
Matthew A. Frederick

Matthew A. Frederick, age 36, passed away from a heart attack on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Matthew is survived by his father, Milford H. Frederick; his brother Joseph Frederick; a nephew Michael Frederick; his Aunt, Paula Jones; his Uncle. Robert Veno; his great-Aunt, Pat Frederick and his loving cat, Juliet.

Matthew was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret J. Frederick (2018).

Matthew was born August 17, 1983 in Joliet, IL. He graduated from Westwood College where he became a Licensed Electrician. He was an electrician for HRSS. Matthew also worked as an Auto recovery agent. Matthew had a passion for working on his car and was always available in lending a helping hand to his family and friends.

Matthews family would like to extend a sincere Thank you to the ER staff at St. Joes Medical Center in Joliet, IL.

Visitation will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. As it was Matthew's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to make a donation on the Go Fund Me account they have set up.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farkas Funeral Home
Download Now