Age 87 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The Parc in Joliet.
Born May 25, 1932 in Joliet, Matthew Francis was a son of Matthew G. and Rose (Gale) Babich. He was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Lockport Township High School with the class of 1950. Following graduation, Matthew went on to proudly serve in the United States Army. Upon returning home, he took a job with the Joliet Herald News as a pressman where he would work until retiring at the age of 62. On October 6, 1954, Matthew married Elizabeth Moholick at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet and together they made a home and raised their family.
Matthew was an accomplished independent photographer who would shoot weddings on the side for Dennis Portrait Studio. He held many hobbies that included gardening and tending to his yard and koi pond during the spring and summer months, and then during the winter made sure that his home was a top contender for the Christmas decorating contests that were held. Matthew looked forward to his annual summer vacation on Lake Nancy in Minong, Wisconsin. He also had a competitive edge that won him numerous medals for race walking. He was a member and volunteer for the and worked at Cantigny. Matthew's pride always beamed for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth; children: Mark (Lois) Babich, Dave (Karen) Babich and Marybeth (Scott) Prier; grandchildren: Joseph (Ashley) Babich, Michael Babich, Bridget Babich, Eric (Angelika) Babich, Jake (Sarah) Babich, Sara Prier, Ryan Prier, Nicholas Prier and Cameron Prier; great-grandchildren: Kayla, Tyler, Dominik, Haley, and Logan Babich; brother: Don (Teresa) Babich., and brother-in-law: Dave (Barb) Moholick.
Matthew is preceded in death by his parents; son: Paul Babich and sister, Marilyn Witkowski.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. A celebration of Matthew's life will continue on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 with closing prayers being held in the funeral home chapel at 9:50 a.m. and then processing to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Plainfield for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Joliet.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 3, 2020