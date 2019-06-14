Matthew William Withers, III



Born: May 28, 1941; in Springfield, IL



Died: May 14, 2019; in Orlando, FL



Matthew William Withers III, passed away peacefully at his Orlando, FL home on May 14, 2019.



He was born on May 28, 1941 in Springfield, IL to Dr. Matthew William Withers II and Addie Mary (nee Mills) Withers. Raised and educated in Joliet, IL, he attended Joliet Central High School. He honorably served our country by enlisting in the United States Army (stationed in Darmstadt, Germany, 3rd Platoon, B-Company, 32nd Signal Battalion, 7th Army-Europe), igniting a passion for activism and change. Upon discharge he worked by day and continued his education at night, attending Lewis University, Romeoville, IL, graduating in 1975 with a bachelor's degree in Political Science.



He met Patsy Ann Logan on the picket lines for Civil Rights at the lunch counter in Walgreens in downtown Joliet, IL, before marrying her on December 6, 1963. He affectionately referred to her as the "bride of my youth." To this union, four children were born. Matthew and Patsy raised their children in Joliet and enjoyed nearly 56 years of marriage until his passing.



Matthew, who loved politics and government, enjoyed a 35+ year career before retiring from the United States Department of Labor in Chicago, IL (5/8/1977 - 1/2/2009). In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, and spending brutal Illinois winters in warm, balmy Orlando, FL. He was an avid reader who enjoyed Brazilian music, and spending time with family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Matthew William Withers II and dear friend, Deacon Henry Bennett. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patsy Ann (nee Logan) Withers of Joliet, IL; four children: Matthew William Withers IV, Carmen Roxanne (Calvin) Quarles, Elisabeth Patricia (Damon) Mendes, Dr. Christopher John (Danielle) Withers; eight grandchildren: Matthew William Withers V, Ceirstan Quarles, Ceila Quarles, Alexander Withers, Chelsea Mendes, Ryan Withers, Addison "Addie" Withers, Logan Withers; two sisters: Addie Louise Ireland and Elizabeth Jane Briese; dear friends, Elmo Younger of Morris of IL, and Demetrous Betts, Sr., numerous beloved extended family and friends.



A memorial service (officiated by Pastor Bryan Heller, Gospel Life) will be held at 11am at the Second Baptist Church (Pastor Larry Tyler), 156 S. Joliet St., Joliet, IL. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Smith Ministry Center. Published in The Herald-News on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary