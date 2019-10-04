|
|
Matthew Wm. Withers, IV
Born: January 12, 1965; in Joliet, IL
Died: September 10, 2019; in Kennesaw, GA
Matthew Wm. Withers IV, former resident of Joliet, Illinois passed away on September 10, 2019 in Kennesaw, GA.
He was born on January 12, 1965 in Joliet, IL to Matthew Wm. Withers III and Patsy Ann (Logan) Withers. He attended Joliet East High School & later graduated from Illinois State University in Bloomington, IL, in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in Mathematics. He was also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Atlanta Alumni Chapter.
He loved the artist Prince & was an avid debater of politics and government. Enjoying a 25+ year career as the founder and CEO of his successful tutorial company, Mathematical Solutions in Atlanta, Georgia which serviced most of all the HBCU (Historical Black Colleges and Universities) in the south.
He was preceded in death by his father; Mr. Matthew Wm. Withers III. He is survived by his wife of nearly 22 years, Donna (Thornton) Withers of Atlanta, GA; his mother, Patsy Withers, one son, Matthew Wm. Withers V, his siblings: Carmen Roxanne (Calvin) Quarles, Elizabeth Patricia (Damon) Mendes, and Dr. Christopher John (Danielle) Withers, numerous extended family members and friends.
Memorial to be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, 11am at 2nd Baptist Church, 156 S. Joliet St, Joliet IL 60436.
Flowers & condolences can be forwarded to 2nd Baptist Church c/o Patsy Withers
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 4, 2019