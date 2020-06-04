Mattie Mae Bradley



Born: June 16, 1943



Died: May 13, 2020



Mattie Mae Bradley was born June 16, 1943 to Jeff and Eva Bradley. She was one of 10 children and baptized at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Missouri. Her relationship with God was evident throughout her life. After high school she relocated to Joliet, IL where she united in fellowship at Brown Chapel AME Church.



Mattie graduated from Washington High School where achieved academic and social success as a Majorette and Cheerleader. She went on to complete her undergraduate and graduate education receiving master's degree in social work from Lewis University.



While in Joliet, Mattie spent 20 years with General Motors starting out building cars on the assembly line and was Director of Labor relations when she decided to move on. She had an entrepreneurial spirit in her blood and became a very successful and creative business owner in California specializing in Asian furniture and collectibles. She always strived to make her best better. She loved her daughters and adored her twin grandchildren, that made her life complete. Her numerous nieces and nephews loved "Aunt Mattie" and the nurturing spirit that welcomed them all to her home.



Mattie transitioned into Heaven on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 while holding her daughter's hand telling her how much she was loved. Mattie is preceded in death by her parents Jeff and Eva Bradley, brothers Verner, Bob, Orange, and Jeff. Sisters Esta Lois, Shirley Ann, Mary Rhynes and one granddaughter Maddyson.



Mattie's memories will be carried forward by her three children Sondra Falk (Stephen) of Sterling, VA, Beverly Yvette Williams and Arnitra Forsyth of Joliet, IL. Two wonderful grandchildren Maddaux and Myourri of Joliet, IL. Three sisters, Johnnye Stringfellow (William) of Pflugerville, TX, Erma Moore of Kansas City, Ks. And Debra Cooper of Hayti, Mo. One Great Aunt, Ruby Bradley, Sister-in-Law Elizabeth Bradley, Class School-mates Geraldine Avington and Bobby Joe Brown. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.



God Bless you Mattie, you are tremendously loved and will be sorely missed.





