The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Olive M.B. Church
1710 Carey St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Olive M.B. Church
1710 Carey St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maudie Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maudie Mae Carr


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maudie Mae Carr Obituary
Maudie Mae Carr

Born: October 28, 1934

Died: December 5, 2019

Maudie Carr was born October 28, 1934 and made her departure on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born in Louin, Mississippi to the proud parents of Fate and Callie Carr who both preceded her in death. She was one of sixteen children born to this union.

Maudie started a life-long career at Caterpillar Tractor Company which she retired with over 30 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 15 siblings; Versie Triplett, Vera Carr, Lena Jones, Irene Love, Ida Sims, Claudia Mae Walker, Eva Dee Johnson, Vida Hamilton, Geraldine Creal, John Willie Carr, Carzell Carr, Curtis Carr, Vidamin Carr, Charles Carr and Terry Carr; two honorable nieces, Willie Mae Stokes and LeFlorence Dula.

She leaves to cherish her memories; her life; long life confidant, Queen (Isaiah Sr.) Dickerson; her special nephew, Winfred Jones and best friend forever, Josephine Hardy; and a host of family, cousins, and beloved friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Mt. Olive M.B. Church, 1710 Carey St., Joliet, IL. Service at 10:00 AM, Rev. Edward Martin, Jr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maudie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -