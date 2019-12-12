|
Maudie Mae Carr
Born: October 28, 1934
Died: December 5, 2019
Maudie Carr was born October 28, 1934 and made her departure on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born in Louin, Mississippi to the proud parents of Fate and Callie Carr who both preceded her in death. She was one of sixteen children born to this union.
Maudie started a life-long career at Caterpillar Tractor Company which she retired with over 30 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 15 siblings; Versie Triplett, Vera Carr, Lena Jones, Irene Love, Ida Sims, Claudia Mae Walker, Eva Dee Johnson, Vida Hamilton, Geraldine Creal, John Willie Carr, Carzell Carr, Curtis Carr, Vidamin Carr, Charles Carr and Terry Carr; two honorable nieces, Willie Mae Stokes and LeFlorence Dula.
She leaves to cherish her memories; her life; long life confidant, Queen (Isaiah Sr.) Dickerson; her special nephew, Winfred Jones and best friend forever, Josephine Hardy; and a host of family, cousins, and beloved friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Mt. Olive M.B. Church, 1710 Carey St., Joliet, IL. Service at 10:00 AM, Rev. Edward Martin, Jr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 12, 2019