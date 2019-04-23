|
|
Maureen P. Cerve, (nee Brennan)
Maureen P. Cerve, (nee Brennan), age 59, of Palos Heights, IL. Formerly of Shorewood, IL.
Fought a courageous battle with ALS.
Retired from the Troy 30C School District.
Beloved wife of 36 years to Peter T. Cerve.
Devoted mother of Kate (Sam) McDowell, Kristen (Mike) Fisher, and Alison (Ryan) Herter.
Cherished daughter of Martin and Helen (nee Gavin) Brennan.
Adored sister of Mary (Ken) Yerkes, Eileen Brennan, Gerry (Mike) Strunka, Marty (Eileen) Brennan, Tom (Lisa) Brennan, Mike (Kim) Brennan, and Ann Brennan.
Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m.
Funeral Thursday 8:30 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Incarnation Church, Mass 9:30 a.m.
Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, donations made to ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 W Huron St # 4003, Chicago, IL 60654
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 23, 2019