Maureen Walsh Tamosaitis
Maureen Walsh Tamosaitis

Maureen Ellen (nee Walsh) Tamosaitis, age 75, of Joliet, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center Joliet.

Born December 29,1944 in Evergreen Park, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Michael and Elizabeth Mary (Farrell) Walsh.

A hard working and dedicated employee, Maureen was employed for many years as a bookkeeper and receptionist for Farrell Brothers Construction, but her role in the day to day operation of the company was more than her job title would describe.

Maureen was a loving and devoted sister, aunt and great-aunt and will be sadly missed by her family, especially at all the holiday gatherings. She was the family historian and had a sharp memory for people and details. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed knitting and decorating. She always looked forward to the holidays as she loved wrapping gifts.

Surviving are her three loving brothers, John J. Walsh, Patrick D. (Roetta) Walsh and Thomas M. (Mary Ann) Walsh; one niece, Kelly (Mark) Falaney; one nephew, Stephen Walsh; two grand-nieces, Morgan and Audrey; and numerous cousins.

Graveside services for Maureen Tamosaitis will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th Street, Alsip, IL.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
