Maurene M. Hohl
1936 - 2020
Maurene M. Hohl

Born: June 8, 1936

Died: October 9, 2020

Maurene "Mo" M. (nee Levy) Hohl, age 84, of Manhattan, IL passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020. Born June 8, 1936, in LaPorte, IN, she was the daughter of Wilmetta (Jonas) and Maurice Levy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Hohl (1993). Maurene is survived by her only sister, Carole (Donald) Skorey and many nieces and nephews; Betty Sue (Jack) Good, Christine Kluck, Janet (Rick) DeCoster, David Hohl, Cynthia (Dan) Kluck, Jeff (Mitzi) Mitchell, Peter (Margaret) Serapin, Wayne (Lisa) Hohl, Jennifer (Dennis) Maestas, Brian (Tina) Skorey, Mark (Rosie) Skorey, Michael (Bobbie) Skorey and Lisa (Robert) Raucci. She was very fond of all her great nieces and nephews.

Maurene was a dedicated customer service professional of Ameritech, retiring after 36 years. She was an active parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, faithfully attending Saturday Mass. Mo was also a long time member of the Manhattan Women's Club, where she made many friends. After retirement, she pursued her passion for baking and cooking at Gallagher's Pub, where she ran the kitchen. She and Bob especially enjoyed traveling and fishing in Chetek, Wisconsin in their free time. Mo loved spending time with family, friends, and her beloved dachshunds, as well as enjoying special treats of York Peppermint Patties and Fannie May vanilla creams.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 235 West North Street, Manhattan, IL. Visitation will be the same morning from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass also at the church. Following Mass, Maurene will be laid to rest next to her husband, Robert, at Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maurene's name to St. Joseph's Catholic Church would be most appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. 507 South State Street, Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com.



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
