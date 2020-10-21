Maurice O. Stevens
Maurice "Mike" O. Stevens - passed away at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, Saturday, October 17, 2020. Age 90 years.
Survived by his children Mary Lyn (Edwin) Westbrook, Karen Stevens, Lisa Marie (Sherry Loy) Stevens, Philip (Kim) Stevens and Paul (Michelle) Stevens. 13 grandchildren Ian (Allison) Westbrook, Matthew Westbrook, Aaron Westbrook, and Marcus Westbrook, Ryan (Angelita) Knutson, Lauren (Matthew) Erwin, Scott (Jaimie) Knutson, Eric Stevens, Olivia Stevens, Ashlee Stevens, Kate Stevens and Zack Stevens. Six great-grandchildren Midian Knutson, Alexandra and Everett Erwin, Brendon, Scarlett and Violet Knutson.
Preceded in death by his wife Mary L. Stevens (nee Calcanas) (2018). A grandson Jake Stevens (2012).
Mike retired as a union painter from Painters Union Local #147. Member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Mike's enjoyment in life was spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Saturday, October 24th at 10:00 A.M. to St. Mary Magdalene Church, 127 S. Briggs St., at 10:30 A.M. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Saturday from 8:30 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com
