Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
7:00 PM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
Maxx Michael Phillips

Maxx Michael Phillips Obituary
Maxx Michael Phillips

Maxx Michael Phillips, Jan. 19, 2020. Age 24. Loving son of Virginia Phillips, nee Tordai, and Thomas Phillips. Big brother of Dusty , Cheyanne, and Shane Phillips.

Preceeded in death by grandmother, Diane Phillips, nee Keigher, and Michael Tordai.

Visitation Saturday 3:00 to 9:00 P.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave., (at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Religious services at 7:00 P.M. with Deacon Stephen Gerding, Officiating. Cremation rites then to be accorded. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020
