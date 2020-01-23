|
|
Maxx Michael Phillips
Maxx Michael Phillips, Jan. 19, 2020. Age 24. Loving son of Virginia Phillips, nee Tordai, and Thomas Phillips. Big brother of Dusty , Cheyanne, and Shane Phillips.
Preceeded in death by grandmother, Diane Phillips, nee Keigher, and Michael Tordai.
Visitation Saturday 3:00 to 9:00 P.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave., (at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Religious services at 7:00 P.M. with Deacon Stephen Gerding, Officiating. Cremation rites then to be accorded. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020