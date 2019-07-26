|
|
Melanie G. Kurbis
Melanie G. Kurbis (nee Whalen), age 70, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Melanie is survived by her children, Thomas (Jane) Ferguson, Gene (Shannon) Blankenship, Anthony (Mary Lou) Kurbis, Traci (Brian) Dupuis, Trisha Ivlow, Keri (Dean) Kurbis-Van Kuren and Kasi (fianc Dr. Tamir Hersonsky) Kurbis; 20 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Patricia Whalen; her brother, Greg (LouAnn) Whalen and her best friend of over 30 years Roseanne Vanik. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Eunice Whalen
Melanie was born September 21, 1948 in Joliet, Illinois. She graduated Joliet Township High School, Class of 1966. She had a special love for horses whether she was showing them or riding them. Melanie loved to host family parties. She took after her Mom with the love for cooking a great meal for everyone.
The family would like to extend a special Thanks to Joliet Area Community Hospice and Sunnyhill Nursing Home for their extended care.
Visitation will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Saturday July 27, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm. As it was Melanie's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 26, 2019