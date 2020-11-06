Melinda A. Zanzola - StoryBorn: August 17, 1963; in Joliet, ILDied: November 2, 2020; in Joliet, IL"Mindy", age 57, late of Joliet passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Joliet.Born in Joliet on August 17, 1963 and was a lifelong Joliet- Lockport area resident.Melinda was employed by AT&T for 23 years retiring in 2008. She was also a dedicated Adjunct Professor at both Lewis University and Governors State University. A Lockport Township High School graduate, she received her bachelor's and master's degree at Lewis University and doctorate degree at Benedictine University. Mindy loved to travel both for work and pleasure and was lucky enough to travel the world with her beloved husband, David.Preceded in death by her father-in-law, James L. Story (2018)Survived by her devoted husband, David F. Story; loving parents, Joseph E. and Sally Ann (nee Tynor) Zanzola; her cherished twin sister, Melissa S. Zanzola; mother-in-law, Janice (nee Perry) Story. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, the Story family, friends, and other cherished family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation in Melinda's name would be greatly appreciated.All Services will be PRIVATE.A celebration of Melinda's life will be held for the public at a later date when social distancing is not required.Arrangements under the care a direction of O'Neil Funeral Home, Lockport, IL.