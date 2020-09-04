1/1
Melissa E. Wasaitis
Melissa E. Wasaitis

Melissa E. Wasaitis (nee Wloczko), age 46, of the Manhattan area, passed away on Wednesday, September 3, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital with family at her side.

She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years Timothy Wasaitis, children Kathrine and William Wasaitis, parents Teddy and Betty Wloczko, sister Kelly (Christopher Rogers) Wloczko, mother and father in law Greg and Victoria Wasaitis, special friends Steve, Mina, & Sophia Biggs, Christopher Link, Dave, Julie, & Tessa Verzak, Eva, Kevin, Katie & Jonathan Gilmartin and her faithful canine companion Brette.

Melissa was a graduate of Hindsdale Central High School Class of 92. She also attended Joliet Junior College receiving her associate's degree. Melissa was employed for many years at Ace Hardware Corporation in customer service. She was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manhattan. In Melissa's spare time she could be found antiquing, scrapbooking, cooking, or watching one of her favorite teams, among them Notre Dame Football, Chicago Bears, White Sox, Blackhawks or a plainold black and white classic film. Above all, Melissa loved her family and friends, spending time with them gave her great joy and her absence will leavea profound void in all who knew and loved her.

Visitation for Melissa will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 3-8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020, beginning with prayers at 9:30A.M. at the funeral home followed by procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church,235 W. North St., Manhattan, IL for 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial.

Interment St. Joseph Guardian Angel Cemetery, Manhattan. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be most appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
