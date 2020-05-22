Melissa Schmieder
Melissa Schmieder (nee Fairtrace), age 40, lifelong resident of Lockport, passed away May 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Melissa was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Fairtrace (nee Hickey), one aunt, Kathy Mallet, maternal grandfather, James Hickey; paternal grandmother, Dolores Fairtrace.
Melissa is survived by her beloved husband, Brian; her loving children, Zack and Jackie; her father, Anson Fairtrace; her cousins, Maggie (Josh) Hall, Shanna (Joe) Dutton, Sean (Beatta) Hall, Jamie Hickey, and Joe (Gia) Mallet; two sisters-in-law, Beth (Barry O.) Schmieder and Jami Schmieder; one brother-in-law, Brad Schmieder; her father and mother-in-law, Tom and Tammie Schmieder; grandfather and grandmother-in-law, Dale and Carol Beyer; numerous aunts and uncles also survive.
Melissa graduated from Taft Elementary School and then Lockport High School. She achieved her nursing degree from Rasmussen College. Melissa worked as a registered nurse at Silver Cross Hospital. She was a loving and doting wife and mother. Melissa was very active in her family's life, always attending dance competitions and football games. She had a heart of gold and a contagious smile. She will be missed by all who loved her.
A private memorial gathering will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the health care workers at Silver Cross Hospital, would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on May 22, 2020.