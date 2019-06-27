Melody E. Murriel



Born: September 17, 1976; in Jackson, TN



Died: June 20, 2019; in Joliet Illinois, IL



Melody "Melo" E. Murriel, age 42, was born Friday, September 17, 1976 in Jackson, Tennessee to Wanda and Slyvester Murriel Sr. On Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 6:30pm, Melo heard Gods whisper and was granted entrance into paradise. Awaiting her arrival was her father and her maternal and paternal grandparents.



Melody accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at an early age and was a member of God's Gathering Place Christian Fellowship Church and served at Saving Power Community Church.



Melo was currently employed at Navistar, Inc. in Lisle, IL.



Although Melo conquered and accomplished many of her goals and dreams throughout this short time, she would consider her greatest achievement, being the proud parent of Ze'Veyon "Pooh" Furcron and Zyane "Mini Me" Williams. Melo dedicated every breath and move of her life with the consideration of her children. Although she only birthed these two, she was a Mom to many. Melo was well known for her giving heart and encouraging words to motivate others. A loving mom, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and most of all dear friend, whenever there was a need she always somehow made a way.



Her legacy will continue, and her life's journey will forever be cherished by her heartbeats "Zay and Zy', her loving mother Wanda Jones, brothers and protectors, Preston (Tanya) Roberson of Chicago, IL, Slyvester Murriel Jr. of Maywood, IL and Corey (Tessa) Murriel of Milan, TN, special and devoted friends; Tyrone Hinton Sr. and Belithia "B" Johnson. Also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Visitations will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the funeral home and Saturday, June 29, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Saving Power Community Church 701 Henderson Avenue, Joliet, IL., Celebration Service at 12:00PM, Pastor-Designee Tyrone Hinton Sr., officiating, Apostle George R Kimbrough, eulogist.



Minor - Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



Published in The Herald-News on June 27, 2019