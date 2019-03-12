Melvin K. Bost



Melvin K. Bost, age 101, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side March 9, 2019. Born in Hillsboro, Illinois, he resided in Evanston for thirty-five years before moving to Lockport in 1983.



Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Germaine (nee Rheaume), his parents, Jacob and Olivia (nee McCaslin) Bost, brothers, Cecil, Ward, Rex, and Donnell, daughter-in-law Cynthia (nee Chandler) Bost and son-in-law Lester Dufault.



Survived by his two daughters, Susan Dufault (Joe Reposh) and Barbara (Leroy) Steffes; three sons, Patrick (Janice), James, and Andrew (Barbara) Bost; ten grandchildren, Paul Dufault, Jennifer Gleason, Sheri (Ronald) Menelli, Holly (Daniel) Pierson, Michael (Tara) Steffes, Christopher Tendall, Jason (Nikki) Bost, Brian (Partner Trent Joseph) Bost, Kevin (Karena) Bost and Michael Bost; sixteen great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, James Constantine and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mel Spent his childhood in southern Illinois where he graduated in 1935 from Hillsboro High School. He entered the Civilian Conservation Corps at the end of his senior year and worked on projects throughout Illinois. He moved to Chicago after his time in the CCC where he worked in the insurance business.



He was very proud of his service (as a records secretary) in the Army in WWII in the Pacific. After going on the Honor Flight in 2010 he was quick to tell people, "You are looking at a hero."



Mel was an avid reader. He read the Tribune sports page every morning and subscribed to National Geographic. He just finished reading Michelle Obama's best seller and was eager to have others read it.



Although he was raised Lutheran, Mel began attending St Dennis Church after his wife Gerry had a stroke and could not drive. He has been a fixture at the early morning Sunday Mass for years, and a member of the "breakfast club" attending Sunday breakfast at Anthony's after Mass.



Above all else he was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Although he has certainly lived a long and blessed life, he will be deeply missed.



Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Dennis Church, 1214 Hamilton Street, Lockport. Interment Lockport City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Honor Flight Chicago, St. Dennis Music Ministry or Joliet Area Hospice would be appreciated.



Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019