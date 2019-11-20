The Herald-News Obituaries
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
Melvin William Webb Obituary
Melvin William Webb, Sr.

Melvin William Webb, Sr., 82, of Olathe, KS.passed away, Friday, November 15, 2019, at Advent Health Medical Center. A U.S. Navy Veteran worked at Pipefitters Local #597 and a Pentecostal minister for 50 yrs. Melvin was an avid musician and traveled the United States with his family, "The Singing Webbs," evangelizing with music and ministry. All who knew him have fond memories of his strong belief in God and his amazing voice. He was a Prince of a man.

Melvin leaves behind his wife Mary (Kuykendall) Webb, two daughters Bonnie O'Neal of Olathe, KS. and Brenda (Dave) Saltzman of Channahon, IL. and a son Bill (Pama) Webb of Channahon, IL.

10 Grandchildren David (Jenny Wicevic) Saltzman, Billy Saltzman, Brandon O'Neal, Bryson (Amanda) O'Neal, Brooklyn (Toby) Johnson, Justin Webb, Kyle Kent, Shaun (Kate) Webb, Bradley (Tiffany) Webb, Lisa (Frazer) Galt.

13 Great Grandchildren Jackson, Drake and Tess Saltzman, Brody & Baylee Johnson, Raelynn O'Neal, Sam and Sadie Webb, Emma, Aliza, and Alexander Webb, Braelynn and Oliver Galt.

Siblings Gene (Etta) Webb, Ada (Butch) Uerwitz, Barbara (Keith) Baker, Herman (Brenda) Hoselton, Henry (Barb) Webb, Jim Sampson, Jane (Jim) Sampson.

Numerous nieces & nephews.

Preceded in death by Wife Helen (Whitlock) Webb, Son Bradford Webb, Mother Pauline Jourdan, Father Clarence Webb, Brothers Bobby, and Don Webb.

The wake will be at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home 1500 Black Rd. Joliet, IL. 60435 Friday November 22, 2019 from 6 - 9 pm. Funeral Services will be at Faith United Pentecostal Church 3600 Caton Farm Rd. Joliet, Il. 60431 on Saturday, from 9 to 11 am. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
