Mere Bibian



Mere Bibian (nee Cruz), age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, at her home in Shorewood, IL. Born on January 31, 1945 in Cuaracurio, Michoacan, Mexico, she was the daughter of late Ricarda Pizano and Emilio Cruz.



Moving to Joliet, IL in January 1978, she relocated to Bolingbrook, IL and back to the Joliet area before retiring in Shorewood, IL.



Mere is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bardo Bibian; sons, Nick (Erin), Martin (Rosa), Juan, Gerardo (Saraya) and Emilio Bibian; her grandchildren, Miguel, Alejandro, Martin Jr., Lorenzo, Erika, Marco, Gabriella, Mateo, Michelle, Ariana, and Makenzie; and one sister, Dionicia Cruz.



She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Dimas and Eusebio Cruz.



Visitation for Mere Bibian will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 205 E. Jackson St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019