Michael A. Harris
Michael A. Harris, age 54, of Joliet, formerly of Manhattan, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet.
He is survived by his loving daughters Hannah and Libby Harris, his brothers David (Mia) Harris and Daniel (Kathy) Harris, his nieces Micaela and Mairead Harris and his nephew Declan Harris.
Preceded in death by his parents William and Mary Harris.
Mike was a Lincoln-Way High School graduate class of '83. He worked for many years in beverage sales. Mike was known for his love of sports, especially his beloved White Sox. He was a native of Manhattan, his roots ran deep there as did his friendships. Above all, Mike loved his two girls, spending time with them was his favorite past time.
Visitation for Michael will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, 9:30 A.M. in procession from the funeral home to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 235 W. North St., Manhattan for 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Inurnment St. Joseph Cemetery. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 3, 2019