The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Meyers


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Meyers Obituary
Michael A. Meyers

"Mike"- NS9F

Age 54, a lifelong Lockport resident passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 25,2019. Mike loved Ham Radio and enjoyed gun collecting. He was a very devoted father and papa; his greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and a niece Tiffany Gonsoulin.

Survived by his loving children, Heather (Daniel) Doe, and Anthony "Tony" Meyers; four cherished grandchildren, DJ, Derek, Grace and Noah Doe; parents, Paul "Murph" and Barb Meyers; a sister, Luann Gonsoulin; one brother, Paul Meyers; niece and nephew Nikki and Ronnie Gonsoulin; former spouse and friend, Kim Meyers; and his lifelong friend, Dennis Doyle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Michael's family would be greatly appreciated.

Services will be held, Tuesday July 30, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 at 1:00pm. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Romeoville.

Visitation, Monday July 29, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook or attain directions at: oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now