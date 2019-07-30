|
Michael A. Meyers
"Mike"- NS9F
Age 54, a lifelong Lockport resident passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 25,2019. Mike loved Ham Radio and enjoyed gun collecting. He was a very devoted father and papa; his greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and a niece Tiffany Gonsoulin.
Survived by his loving children, Heather (Daniel) Doe, and Anthony "Tony" Meyers; four cherished grandchildren, DJ, Derek, Grace and Noah Doe; parents, Paul "Murph" and Barb Meyers; a sister, Luann Gonsoulin; one brother, Paul Meyers; niece and nephew Nikki and Ronnie Gonsoulin; former spouse and friend, Kim Meyers; and his lifelong friend, Dennis Doyle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Michael's family would be greatly appreciated.
Services will be held, Tuesday July 30, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 at 1:00pm. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Romeoville.
Visitation, Monday July 29, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.
Family and friends may sign the guestbook or attain directions at: oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 30, 2019