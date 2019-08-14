|
Michael C. Jones
Michael C. Jones, age 66, and a lifelong Joliet area resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at his late residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born August 20, 1952 in Joliet, he was the son of Curtis and Carolyn (nee Gilreath) Jones. Michael was an Environmental Health and Safety Coordinator and a Maintenance Mechanic for 30 years with Borg Warner in Frankfort, IL. He was a Department of Conservation Hunter Safety Instructor, ISRA Range Officer, and taught Women on Target.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His work in safety carried over into his personal life where, as an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman, he practiced safety in all his activities and expected it from everyone else. His granddaughter will miss turning up the radio and singing with her Papa while driving everywhere they went.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Janey M. (nee Johnson) Jones; daughter, Ami (Tim Kahle) Bubica of Joliet; son, Aaron (Lyn) Jones of Plainfield; granddaughter, Amaya Jones; mother, Carolyn Jones of Glen Ellyn; sister, Tina (Brian) Stout of Colorado; brother, Joe (Nancy) Jones of Aurora; Docand Jimmy; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Jones; father-in-law, Billy J. Johnson; maternal grandparents, Claude and Louise Gilreath; paternal grandparents, Robert and Mattie Jones; niece, Brandi Kaye Johnson; and nephew, Zachary J. Johnson.
A Memorial Gathering for Michael C. Jones will be held on Saturday, August 17,2019, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, and will be followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Hunter Safety Program or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019