Michael C. Talerico
Michael C. Talerico, age 46, of Port Charlotte, FL, and formerly Channahon, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte. Michael was born on August 20, 1973, in Centralia, IL, the son of Theresa Beane and Fredrick Beane. He was raised in Minooka, IL, and graduated from Minooka Community High School, Class of 1991. Michael was a skilled craftsman and a methodical troubleshooter, thus his nickname, "MacGyver". When he wasn't working, he often kept himself busy on home projects. He was proud to be a Carpenter with Local #13 in Chicago.
Michael was a true outdoorsman who grew up in the country and enjoyed everything that nature offered. He loved spending time with his family and friends while cooking, barbequing, or boating. Michael was the guy that everyone loved. He was very personable and made friends easily wherever he went. He was quick-witted and always had a story to tell; not only was he the life of the party, but he was the guy that would do anything to help you when in need. Michael was a proud father, a good son, a protective brother, and a loyal friend. He will truly be missed by all who loved him.
Michael is survived by his son, Nikolai Talerico; his parents, Theresa Beane and Fredrick Beane; siblings, Joseph Beane, Melissa Beane, Regina (Thomas) Burrs, Kristi (Mark) Ross, and Valerie Kane; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Abigail, Thomas, Alexander, Grant, Gage, Tiffany, Sarah, Dan, and Ryan; the mother of his son, Chrissy Smith; and his aunts, Carmella (Anthony) Aceto, Mary Talerico, and Suzanne (Thomas) Casey, Cousin Roselyn Ferraro and family. Several cousins also survive.
He is preceded by his brother, Bruce Quillan; grandparents, Joseph and Lucille Talerico and Russell and Jeannette Beane; and his aunt and uncle, Lucille and Ken Kosowski.
All friends and relatives are invited to a drive-thru, no contact viewing for Michael C. Talerico from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. For additional instructions, please click here http://youtu.be/e3cZ8FFZUms. Upon arrival, see the funeral assistant for further direction.
Funeral Services for Michael will be held privately. The family has requested to live stream the services on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/ty90c76Suyo and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers, and connection are. Interment will follow at Seward Mound Cemetery in Minooka, IL.
In lieu of flowers, an educational fund has been established for Nik. Memorials can be sent to UTMA for Nikolai Dennis Talerico, C/O Chase Bank 2000 S. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80525.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 14, 2020.