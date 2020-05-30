michael charles rudney



Born: April 27, 1943



Died: May 27, 2020



Michael "Micky" Charles Rudney age 77 born 27 April 1943, passed on 27 May 2020. Micky was a lifelong resident of Joliet and worked as an Ironworker irrespective of on job injuries and difficult weather. Homecut Donuts was his regular hang out and he will be forever remembered.



Micky is survived by his loving daughter Sherilyn and his son Michael and will rest next to his father Charles Michael Rudney and mother Helen Rudney.



Location, date and time TBD as Micky would not want "The Man" to know. Keep your flowers "You got anything for the head?"





