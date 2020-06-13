Michael Douglas VollmerBorn: April 18, 1951Died: May 19, 2020It is with great sorrow and regret, the family of Michael Douglas Vollmer announces his death. Michael passed away on May 19, 2020, due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident in his adopted home state of Colorado.Michael was born April 18, 1951 in Joliet, Illinois to the late Andrew "Andy" Vollmer and Leota "Lee" (Rhodes) Vollmer. Upon graduating Joliet West High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he served until 1972 - Semper Fidelis.Once home, Michael began working at the Will County Health Department where he would spend over 30 years building a reputation of respect and integrity before retiring as the Director of Environmental Health.During that time, he met and married Deborah L. (Gonzalez) Vollmer with whom he built a family and shared many adventures. From their two-man pup tent in the wilderness of Wyoming to their dream home with a view of the Rockies, the love & adoration shared between two people could never eclipse that of Mike and Debbie.Michael is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Debbie (Gonzalez) Vollmer, son Mathieu Vollmer, daughter Cecelia (Justin) Orsini and five grandsons: Mason, Liam & Lincoln Vollmer along with Joseph & Henry Orsini. Also survived, his sister Leann, married to the late Dave Bianchi, and brothers: Paul (Marilyn) Vollmer, Bruce (Lou Ann) Vollmer, and Chris (Natalie) Vollmer as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.Although private and a touch introverted, people gravitated to him - whether he liked it or not. Through his dry humor and endless knowledge, he made acquaintances feel like friends and friends feel like family. Michael was loved and treasured by more people than he knew.Listening to Neil will never be the same. Life Remains Beautiful.