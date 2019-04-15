|
|
Michael E. Daggett
Michael E. Daggett "Mike" age 50, late of Lockport passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Joliet, lifelong Lockport resident. Mike was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and trapping. He was a very proud uncle and enjoyed spending time with his niece and nephew.
Preceded in death by his mother, Ramona (nee: Cunico) Daggett; maternal and paternal grandparents.
Survived by his father, Edward (Doris) Daggett; a sister, Laura (Brian) Daggett; niece, Brianna Paige; nephew, Alec Paige; and longtime girlfriend, Renee Bob. Numerous other family members and friends also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Daggett family would be greatly appreciated.
Cremation Rites have been respectfully addressed.
A Memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the O?Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St. Lockport, IL., 60441 from 2:00pm until time of Memorial Service at 6:00pm.
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019