Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church
706 N Broadway St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church
706 N Broadway St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Michael Dayle McCormick Obituary
Michael Dayle McCormick

Michael Dayle McCormick, age 69, at rest on Monday, December, 23, 2019.

Michael is survived by his daughters, Amelia "Amy" (fianc James Hinks) Martinez and Tomie (Lesa) Muir; mother, Lois (nee Roesler) McCormick; grandchildren, Damien Karpen, Jacob Hinks, Cody Hinks, Adrienne Karpen and Makayla Martinez; sister, Debra (the late Carl) Zohn; nieces and nephews, Brian (Shannon) Zohn and Jennifer (Mitch) Armbruster; and Jean McCormick.

Preceded in death by his father, E.D. McCormick; uncle, Frank Roesler; and brother-in-law, Carl Zohn.

Michael obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Science from the Colorado School of Mines class of 1972. He retired from Northern Petrochemical Lyondel after serving over 25 years. Michael was a proud member of the Lunkers Unlimited Bass Club. He loved fishing, photography, time in Colorado and most of all spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He will be truly missed.

A celebration of Michael's life will begin on Saturday, December 28, 2019 with a memorial visitation at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, 706 N Broadway St, Joliet, IL 60435 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will be held privately. Obituary and tribute wall for Michael D. McCormick at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 27, 2019
