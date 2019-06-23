The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL DECMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL E. DECMAN Jr.


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MICHAEL E. DECMAN Jr. Obituary
Michael E. Decman

Michael Edward Decman Jr., age 37, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Michael is survived by his wife, Kelly (nee Coleman); daughter, Stephanie Decman; step-children, Victoria and Austin; parents, Michael Sr. and Deborah (nee Ferguson) Decman; sister, Melissa (Corey Brown) Decman-Morales; mother-in-law, Kathy Coleman; brother-in-law, Nathan Coleman; nieces and nephew, Maricela, Ariana and JT Morales; and great-niece, Addalyn Morales-Gounelis; numerous aunt, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, William and Stephanie Ferguson; paternal grandparents, Frank and Helen Decman; and uncles, Richard Naiden and William Ferguson.

Michael graduated from Joliet Catholic Academy class of 2000 and was proud 1999 Football State Champion. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. Michael enjoyed playing the guitar and fishing. He was an amazing and loving dad and uncle who will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations toward his daughter Stephanie's education would be appreciated.

A celebration of Michael's life will begin on Monday, June 24, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road Joliet from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 7:30 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Interment will be held privately at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Michael Edward Decman Jr. at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now