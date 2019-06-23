Michael E. Decman



Michael Edward Decman Jr., age 37, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.



Michael is survived by his wife, Kelly (nee Coleman); daughter, Stephanie Decman; step-children, Victoria and Austin; parents, Michael Sr. and Deborah (nee Ferguson) Decman; sister, Melissa (Corey Brown) Decman-Morales; mother-in-law, Kathy Coleman; brother-in-law, Nathan Coleman; nieces and nephew, Maricela, Ariana and JT Morales; and great-niece, Addalyn Morales-Gounelis; numerous aunt, uncles and cousins.



Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, William and Stephanie Ferguson; paternal grandparents, Frank and Helen Decman; and uncles, Richard Naiden and William Ferguson.



Michael graduated from Joliet Catholic Academy class of 2000 and was proud 1999 Football State Champion. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. Michael enjoyed playing the guitar and fishing. He was an amazing and loving dad and uncle who will be truly missed.



In lieu of flowers, donations toward his daughter Stephanie's education would be appreciated.



A celebration of Michael's life will begin on Monday, June 24, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road Joliet from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 7:30 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Interment will be held privately at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Michael Edward Decman Jr. at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary