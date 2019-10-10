The Herald-News Obituaries
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
20953 W. Hoff Rd.
Elwood, IL
Michael E. Runnion, age 65, Lockport, passed away peacefully, October 8, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital. A faithful Member of Grace Baptist Church, Lockport. United States Navy Veteran proudly serving his country for many dedicated years.

Preceded in death by his father, Earle Runnion; and a sister, Cynthia Burns.

Survived by his loving mother, Dorothy (nee Woltman) Runnion; a brother, Patrick (Lori) Runnion; nieces and nephews, Susan (Pete) Athens; Kathy Burns, Michelle (Sheldon Hall) Burns, Debi Burns, Bradley (Amanda) Runnion, Jessica Runnion and Daniel (Megan) Runnion. Great nieces and nephews also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Baptist Church in Michael's name would be greatly appreciated.

Burial with Religious Services officiated by Pastor Dr. Keith Harrison and Full Military Honors by the United States Navy and Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad will be held, Friday, October 11, 2019 promptly at 11:30am at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Rd. Elwood, IL., 60421.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 10, 2019
