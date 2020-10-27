Michael F. CareyMike "Bones" Carey passed away unexpectedly at home on October 24, 2020 at the age of 72.Born in Joliet to John Carey and Helen (nee McGuire) LaBarre, Mike was an alumni of St. Raymond Grade School, Joliet Catholic High School (1965), and Joliet Junior College (1981). Between high school and college, Mike enlisted in the US Army serving from 1966 to 1970 where he fought for his country in the Vietnam War.During most of the 80's and 90's Mike was consumed by the pursuit of his two favorite pass times, coaching little league baseball and politics. Mike often volunteered to work on, and sometimes run political campaigns throughout will county. Mike also loved playing golf, and rooting for his favorite teams, Notre Dame football and the Chicago Cubs.Mike was preceded in death by his father John Carey, and mother Helen McGuire LaBarre. He is survived by one son, Michael F. Carey, Jr., sisters Sara (Steve) Wilhelmi and Mary Jo (Ronald) Fenili, nephews Adam (Nikki) Wilhelmi, Jason Wilhelmi and Alex (Savanna) Wilhelmi, and Marc Fenili, and a niece Linda (Bill) Fleischauer. Also many grand nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.A memorial service will be scheduled sometime in the future. According to Mike's wishes cremation rites will be accorded.