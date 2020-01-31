|
|
Michael J. Long
Born: September 28, 1940
Died: January 30, 2020
Age 79 of Wilmington, Illinois, passed away at his home on January 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born September 28, 1940, Michael John was a son of Thomas E. Sr. and Marie (Hermes) Long. He attended St. Rose School and graduated from Wilmington High School with the Class of 1958. Mike went on to serve in the United States Army with the 593rd Engineer Corp.
Mike owned and operated his own mowing and maintenance business, and also worked as a laborer. He was an outdoorsman who trapped and fished. He loved volunteering at Kuzma Cottage, "the boat", and his faithful companion, Bucky.
Survivors include his nephew, John Murdie of Wilton Center, Illinois and niece, Mary Jo Murdie Woodbury of Clarkston, Washington, and numerous great nephews and nieces, as well as great-great nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas E. Long, Jr., a sister, June Rose Murdie and brother-in-law, John "Jack" Murdie.
The family will receive friends for a visitation at St. Rose Catholic Church, 604 S. Kankakee Street in Wilmington on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Reverend Sebastian Gargol, assisted by Deacon Jay Plese.
Burial will be in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington, where Mike will be laid to rest with his parents and brother.
Pallbearers will be: John Murdie, Jacob Murdie, John "Buck" Murdie, Richard Ragain, Mark Tillotson and Louis Girot.
Preferred memorials in lieu of flowers may be made as gifts in Mike's memory to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 S. Main Street, Wilmington, IL 60481.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Mike's loyal friends and Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Family and friends may sign the guest book, upload photographs or share Mike's memorial page online by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com/notices/Michael-Long
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. (815-476-2181)
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 31, 2020