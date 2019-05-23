Michael John Marvick



Michael John "Mick" Marvick passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 48, at his home in Shorewood. Michael was born in Joliet, IL on April 20, 1971, the son of Carol (nee Houser) and Richard Talaga, Sr., and Gerald Marvick, Sr. and was raised in Shorewood. He was a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School, received his Bachelors Degree from DeVry University, and his Masters Degree from Keller Graduate School of Management.



Michael thrived on expanding his mind, he loved to read directions and learn new technology, and could always be found fixing things. He loved music and when he wanted to relax, he enjoyed sitting by the water with a fishing pole in his hand. But the most cherished time for him was with his children, he loved being a father. If you knew Michael, you knew that his favorite thing was to eat cheese! He will leave a void in the hearts of everyone who loved him.



Michael is survived by his wife of 11 years, Olivia (nee Duarte) Marvick; his three children, Isabella, Beck, and Ethan Marvick; his parents, Carol (nee Houser) and Richard Talaga Sr.; his father, Gerald Marvick, Sr.; siblings, Sheri (Daniel) Kerns, Gerald (Jay) Marvick, Jr., Jennifer Talaga, Michael Talaga, and Richard Talaga, Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews; and he is the brother-in-law of Noemi Duarte, Norma Duarte, Rosa Ortiz, Martha Paniagua, Francisco Duarte, Samuel (Jaime) Roberts-Duarte, Cesar Duarte, Guillermina Duarte, and Irma Duarte.



He is preceded by his maternal grandparents, John and Helen Houser and his wife's parents, Jesus and Consuelo Duarte.



Visitation for Michael John Marvick will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. As it was his request, cremation rites will be accorded following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to his family would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com