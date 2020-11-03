Michael John Costion
Michael John Costion, age 73, of Shorewood, and formerly of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 2, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 8, 1947 to John F. and Stella (nee Rusonis) Costion in DuBois, Pennsylvania, where he was raised and educated, graduating from Brockway Area High School, Class of 1964. Michael proudly joined the U.S. Navy in August of 1967, serving in the Philippines and the Mediterranean during the Vietnam War. He retired from Exxon Mobil Oil Refinery after many years of service.
One of Michael's greatest joys in life was his family. He also enjoyed beekeeping and was a member of the Will County Beekeeper's Association. Michael was also a member of American Legion Post #1080 and Cantigny VFW Post #367.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gerda (nee Breidung) Costion; sons, John (Roberta) Costion, and Dan (Alisa) Costion; step-daughters, Sharon Berger, and Holly Clancy; sisters, Kathy (Dave) Bearbauer, JoAnn (Michael) Marchiori, Mary Ann (the late Charles) Nicemeto, and Pamela Moore; grandchildren, Jack and Jase Costion, Brianna Meadows, Tyler and Kallen Vernick, Alex Berger, Matthew Cacic, and Cassidy, Marek, Seamus, and Teagan Clancy; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Costion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved first wife, Lynda Costion; and one brother, Paul Costion.
Visitation for Michael Costion will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, (at Essington Road), Joliet. Facemasks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services with military honors by the United States Navy will be private for the family. Cremation rites will be accorded following services and inurnment will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can leave a condolence or share a favorite memory or story.