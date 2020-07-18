Michael Joseph Jordan



Born: July 29, 1947; in Joliet, IL



Died: July 3, 2020; in El Paso, TX



Michael J "Spike" Jordan age 72, retired U.S. Secret Service Agent, passed away suddenly July 3, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Born July 29, 1947 in Joliet, IL lived in the Chaney area of Crest Hill, IL and resided in El Paso for many years.



He was a graduate of St. Mary Nativity grade school, Joliet Catholic High School, Lewis College and University of Texas at El Paso.



Preceded in death by his infant son Michael, parents Michael and Teresa (Zeleznik) Jordan, brother John (Jack), and nephew Sean Sweeney U.S.N.



Survived by his beloved wife Teresa and loving son Aldo of El Paso, TX, sisters Mary Jean (late Henry) Sweeney, Kathleen (Joseph) Walsh, Theresa "Terry" Jordan, Susan (Dale) Del Sasso and his brothers: James, Frank and Joseph (Tania) Jordan and many nieces and nephews.





