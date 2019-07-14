|
Michael L. Novak
55, of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Journey Care at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago. Michael was born in Oak Park, IL to the late Lawrence J. Novak and the late Betty J. (nee La Bree) Falkenberg.
Loving husband of Heidi (nee Graf); devoted father of Katherine Clarke, Elisabeth Novak, and Josephine Novak; dear brother of Debbie (Gary) Prusa, Lesley (Kurt) Latzko, Steve (Jordan) Novak, Jackie Hennessy, and Jimmy (Laura) Johnson; dear brother-in-law of Joseph (Megan) Graf; loved uncle of many nieces and nephews and cousin and friend of many.
Michael was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He loved music, golfing, the Bears and Blackhawks, but was especially fond of the Cubs.
In lieu of flowers donations to an education fund established for the Novak children at BMO Harris bank would be appreciated. The family will receive friends at Goodale Memorial Chapel, Lockport on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 3pm - 8pm. Funeral Services Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private.
Published in The Herald-News on July 14, 2019