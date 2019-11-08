|
Michael L. O'Brien
Age 78 years, late of Joliet, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
He was born in Westerly, RI. Retired from Aquatrol after many years of service.
Preceded in death by his parents, George and Gertrude (nee Fitzgerald) O'Brien; two sisters, Patricia G. Stowell and Eleanor O'Brien.
Survived by his wife, Jill (nee Ashford) O'Brien; his children, Terry O'Brien, Kelly (Kim) O'Brien; Tracy (John) Lukancic and Dan (Courtney) O'Brien; 12 grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Michael's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Private services were held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Joliet.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 8, 2019