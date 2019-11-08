The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael L. O'Brien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael L. O'Brien Obituary
Michael L. O'Brien

Michael L. O'Brien

Age 78 years, late of Joliet, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.

He was born in Westerly, RI. Retired from Aquatrol after many years of service.

Preceded in death by his parents, George and Gertrude (nee Fitzgerald) O'Brien; two sisters, Patricia G. Stowell and Eleanor O'Brien.

Survived by his wife, Jill (nee Ashford) O'Brien; his children, Terry O'Brien, Kelly (Kim) O'Brien; Tracy (John) Lukancic and Dan (Courtney) O'Brien; 12 grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Michael's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Private services were held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Joliet.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -