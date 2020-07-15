Michael Lee Loy
Born: September 30, 1965
Died: July 4, 2020
MSgt. Michael Lee Loy, USAF (Ret.), age 54, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Born on September 30, 1965 in Joliet, Illinois, Michael was the son of Pat Lounsbury and the late Jack Loy. He graduated from Joliet West High School and with pride and honor went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force. During his time in the service, Michael served in Operation Desert Storm for which he received the Kuwait Liberation Medal and retired having attained the rank of Master Sergeant. His hard work, determination, and tenacity led him to continue his service to our country as a Civil Servant at Robins Air Force Base as an Aircraft Inspector.
Michael was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan who was proud to have lived to see the Cubs win the 2016 World Series Championship. He also enjoyed playing war games on his computer, golfing, and working on his car, mostly because it was always messed up! Michael was a quiet man, but had a great sense of humor and genuinely loved seeing people happy. Everyone who knew him will fondly remember him for his loyalty, generosity, and pride of service for his country.
Those left to cherish Michael's memory are his daughter and son, Stephanie and Brandon Loy; one grandchild; mother and stepfather, Pat and Larry Lounsbury; stepmother, Shawn Craig Loy; sisters, Beth Loy and Jennifer Craig Mayfield (Joe); niece, Alyssa; nephew, Jake; beloved cousin, Kevin Spencer; former wife and friend, Kristine Corzine; and beloved cat, Toonsis. He was preceded in death by his dog, Sammy, who was one of his best friends.
A memorial service celebrating Michael's life was held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home, with Reverend Phil Bryant officiating. For friends who were unable to attend, the service can be viewed via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
