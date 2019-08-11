The Herald-News Obituaries
Michael R. Conway Sr. Obituary
Michael R. Conway, Sr.

Michael R. Conway, Sr., age 80, of Romeoville, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 1, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.

Born November 5, 1938 in Joliet, he was the son of Raymond Charles and Dorothy Eileen (nee Dolan) Conway.

Surviving are his son, Michael R. (Imelda) Conway, Jr. of Romeoville; four grandchildren, Christopher, Eric, Amanda and Nicole; two brothers, Pat (Jan) Conway of Channahon, and Kevin (Raylene) Conway of Silver Spring, MD; two sisters-in-law, Dr. Annette (Dick) Moore of Downers Grove, and Dr. Margo (Les) Wolf of Naperville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eva Jean (nee Matesi) Conway (2017); his son, Frank Conway (1984); and his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael R. Conway, Sr., will be celebrated Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 2003 Hassert Blvd, Naperville, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds, Joliet. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 11, 2019
