Michael R. Kelly
Michael R. "Mike" Kelly
Age 55, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 6, 2020 after a long and courageous battle. Born in Aurora, IL., and a lifelong resident of Lockport. Employed by DuPage County for 31 dedicated years. An avid gardener, enjoyed outdoor activities, had a passion for music and loved taking pictures. But above all else he loved spending time with his family and his dog Bowzer.
Preceded in death by his father, William Kelly Sr.; a brother, William Kelly Jr.; and a sister, June Kelly.
Survived by his beloved mother, Irma (Nee Mead) Kelly; his loving partner, Michael Bajic; two cherished sisters, Sharon (Wayne) Kielma and Diane Kelly; two devoted nephews, Brandon Michael Kelly and Matthew William Kelly, his buddy and loyal companion, Bowzer. Numerous other cherished family members and friends also survive.
Funeral Services will held Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 at 10:00 am.
Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Joliet.
Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020 in the funeral home chapel from 4:00pm until 8:00pm
*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, mask and social distancing practices are required.