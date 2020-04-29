|
Michael R. Maske
Born: June 9, 1959 in Joliet, IL
Died: April 22, 2020; in St. Louis, MO
Michael R. Maske, age 60, born June 9, 1959 in Joliet, IL passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis, MO on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Michael graduated from Joliet Township High School class of 1976, Joliet Junior College in 1978, Illinois State University in 1980 with a BA in Geology and continued his education in Geology at Southern Illinois University- Carbondale, receiving a Master's Degree. Michael then went on to work at National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in St. Louis, MO for 32 dedicated years, retiring four years ago. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Columbia, IL. Michael was active on several committees such as Elder, Sunday School Program, Children's Program and Recording Church Services.
Michael was a member of the Dandy Dancers Square Dancing Club, Birthday Club at NGIA and the Retirees Club with coworkers at NGIA. He was an avid traveler, exploring national parks and mountains. He also enjoyed fishing and home projects, such as gardening.
Michael is survived by his mother, Agnes "Marie" Maske; brother, Gary Maske; and sister, Karen Featheringill.
Preceded in death by his father, Richard Maske; paternal grandparents, Alfred and Ivey Maske; and maternal grandparents, Fred and Caroline Caldwell.
Michael was a kind, generous and compassionate person who would help anyone in need. He was even able to help those in need after his passing through organ donation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Columbia, IL.
Services for Michael have been held privately. Interment took place at Woodlawn Memorial Park II, in Joliet. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Obituary and tribute wall for Michael R. Maske at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 29, 2020