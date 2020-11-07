1/1
Michael R. Muren
Michael R. Muren

Born: March 16, 1967

Died: October 15, 2020

Michael R. Muren, age 53, a lifelong Joliet resident, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 15, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1967.

Preceded in death by his parents, William J. Muren (Helga Deirenger) and Sharon Muren (Booklund).

Survived by his brothers, William A. (Christina) Muren of Minooka and Jeffrey M. (fiancée Christine Pubentz) Muren of Joliet. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Michael attended Joliet Public Schools and graduated from Joliet West in 1985.

He was a Chicago sports fan and enjoyed watching games. He especially loved his dog and best friend, Rocco, as well as his cats. Mike looked forward to his weekly game night with his brother Jeff.

Cremation rites have been accorded. An Inurnment Service was held at St. Joseph Cemetery and a memorial mass at the Cathedral of St. Raymond will be on November 22, 2020.


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
