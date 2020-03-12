|
Michael Rice Graham
Born: November 19, 1948; in Auburn, AL
Died: March 9, 2020; in Morris, IL
Michael Rice Graham, Age 71, of Morris, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 19, 1948, in Auburn, AL, the son of the late L. Rice and Edna (nee Roach) Graham. Michael graduated from Morris High School, Class of 1966, and continued his education at Southern Illinois University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in History. He retired from Stepan Chemical in Joliet after 38 years of dedicated service.
Michael enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and spending his mornings drinking coffee and having breakfast with friends.
Survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Sherryl (nee Edmondson) Graham; children, Carrie (Dan) Hamilton of Pontiac, IL, William Graham of Morris, IL, and Tracy Graham of Florence, OR; grandchildren, Kendall Wills, Kaitlyn Hamilton, Kinsley Hamilton, Paige Kramer, Aiden Graham, and Ava Graham; brother, William (Debbie) Graham of Hattiesburg, MS; brother-in-law of Dr. Dale (Joan) Edmondson of Atlanta, GA, and Don and Alice Edmondson of Minooka, IL; nieces and nephews, Adrienne (Eric) Williams of Nashville, TN, Laura (Julian) Scruggs of Nashville, TN, Amy (Joe) Burian of Westmont, IL, Marty (Brooke) Edmondson of Downers Grove, IL, and Karen (Brian) Grenier of Dudley, MA; several great-nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents.
As it was Michael's request, cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Gathering for Michael Rice Graham will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Rt. 6 (at Deerpath Dr.), Morris, from 2:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m., with Rev. Craig Benson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, , or We Care of Grundy County would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 12, 2020