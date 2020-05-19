Michael Stonebreaker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Stonebraker

Michael Stonebraker, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Salem Village Nursing Home in Joliet.

Michael will be remembered for his love of fishing, which he shared with his brothers. He also enjoyed watching football and was a diehard Chicago Bears fan. Michael had a deep compassion for all animals, but his love was best shown through his admiration for his dogs. He was also known for his dedication and work at Material Service, Lowrey's, and American Stair.

Michael was preceded in death by his loving wife, Arlene (Ross); his parents: Wilson, Sr. and Eunice (Fye) Stonebraker; brothers: Raymond, Lester, Floyd, and Wilson Jr. (Joann), and his sister: Sara (Daniel) Rodriguez.

He is survived by his sisters: Theresa (the late Floyd) Weathersbee and Alice (Lawrence) Mchugh; his brothers: Edwin (Sandra) and John (Victoria) Stonebraker; along with many nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Per Michael's wishes cremation rites have been accorded.

Obituary and tribute wall for Michael Stonebraker at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved