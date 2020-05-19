Michael Stonebraker
Michael Stonebraker, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Salem Village Nursing Home in Joliet.
Michael will be remembered for his love of fishing, which he shared with his brothers. He also enjoyed watching football and was a diehard Chicago Bears fan. Michael had a deep compassion for all animals, but his love was best shown through his admiration for his dogs. He was also known for his dedication and work at Material Service, Lowrey's, and American Stair.
Michael was preceded in death by his loving wife, Arlene (Ross); his parents: Wilson, Sr. and Eunice (Fye) Stonebraker; brothers: Raymond, Lester, Floyd, and Wilson Jr. (Joann), and his sister: Sara (Daniel) Rodriguez.
He is survived by his sisters: Theresa (the late Floyd) Weathersbee and Alice (Lawrence) Mchugh; his brothers: Edwin (Sandra) and John (Victoria) Stonebraker; along with many nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Per Michael's wishes cremation rites have been accorded.
Obituary and tribute wall for Michael Stonebraker at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on May 19, 2020.