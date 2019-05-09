Michael Warchol



Born: June 17, 1956



Died: May 5th, 2019



Sunday, May 5th, 2019 Michael Warchol died at his home in Lockport, Illinois. He was in his family room, in his favorite spot. The place where he enjoyed spending time with his family and pets.



Mike was born on June 17, 1956 in Evergreen Park, IL, to his loving parents, Lambert Warchol and Joann (Hamilton) Warchol. He was the oldest of their four children. He grew up in Crestwood, IL and attended Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in Blue Island, IL.



Mike is preceded in death by his father, Lambert Warchol and his mother in law Annie Schilder. He is survived by his mother Joann (Hamilton) Warchol; his wife, Wilma (Schilder) Warchol; his sons Alexander and Daniel; daughter Katelyn; his sisters Karen (Adrian) Corral and Paula Lozenski; father in law Gerrit Schilder, sisters in law Heleen Schilder (Ron Nap), Jolanda Schilder, Ilonka (Erik) De Vries, several nieces and nephews; his special buddy Sydney the cockatoo; dogs Peanut and Chloe.



Mike also leaves behind a DVR full of Star Trek and other science fiction. He was an avid fan. His family won't be able to watch any sci-fi movie or show without thinking of him from now on. "Death is that state in which one only exists in the memory of others; which is why it is not an end. No goodbyes, just good memories." -- Lt. Tasha Yar (Star Trek)



You have been, and always shall be, loved.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Hinsdale Hospital Foundation in Mike's name. Hinsdale Hospital was the hospital where he received excellent and compassionate care.



Hinsdale Hospital Foundation, Post Office Box 130 Hinsdale, IL 60522-0130



Per Mike's wishes, cremation rights have been respectfully addressed. The family will remember him in a private setting.



