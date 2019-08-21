|
|
Michael Wayne Tindall
Born: December 15, 1962
Died: August 14, 2019
Michael Wayne Tindall, age 56, of Braidwood, IL, formerly of Matteson, IL, and Minooka, IL, passed away suddenly on August 14, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Kankakee, IL. Born December 15, 1962 in Elmhurst, IL. Mike was a welder for Railway System and also a previous MP for the United States Army. He loved Chicago sports, especially the Cubs. He coached Little League for many years, loved the Lord, and loved his dog, Gypsy. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and loved being a grandfather to Ayden, Kailey, and Gregory.
Surviving are his wife, Bobbe Ann (nee Smalter) Tindall, whom he married May 1, 1982 in Frankfort, IL; one daughter, Jessica (Sean Schenck) Tindall of Shorewood, IL; four sons, Michael G. (Brandi Starr) Tindall of Braidwood, Adam (Mary Stablein) Tindall of Minooka, IL, Jacob Tindall, and Mark Tindall of Braidwood; three grandchildren, Ayden, Kailey, and Gregory Starr; his father, Bernard Tindall of Foley, AL, one brother, Daniel Tindall of Momence, IL; two sisters, Catherine (Charles) Green of AZ and Karen (Clint) Sample of TX.
Preceding him death was his mother, Virginia Campbell.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Sunday, August 25, from 1-3 with memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the donor's choice. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 21, 2019