Michael "Mick" Werner

Michael "Mick" Werner Obituary
Michael Werner

Michael "Mick" Werner escaped from his battle with Parkinson's and went home to be with his lord and savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday August 13, 2019 in Lady Lake, Florida.

A memorial service will be held in Mokena, IL; where he and his wife Patricia were married on July 8, 1961 and raised their family.

Michael is survived by his wife Patricia (Walsh) Werner of Lady Lake FL, his sons Timothy (Dawn Hatalla) of Muscadine AL, Michael (Trase Anderson) of Allen TX and daughter Tina (Kevin Cooley) of Forrest, IL plus 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Joyce (Robert Cupp) of Mokena IL, sister-in-law's Beverley (Nick Whittier) New Lenox IL, Janet (William Willard) Herscher IL and Shirley (Daniel Sullivan) Aurora IN and numerous nieces and nephews.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Inez (Roberts)Werner, sister Rita (George) Wagner.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Harbor Chase and Cornerstone Hospice for the wonderful care he received. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 16, 2019
Remember
